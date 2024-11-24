The arrival of snow and freezing temperatures across central and eastern Türkiye is marking a significant start to the winter season. From Kayseri in the Central Anatolia region to Niğde in the heart of Türkiye, several cities have been blanketed in snow, with freezing temperatures reaching as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit). Snow has caused disruptions, but it also brought a sense of excitement as the season's first snowfall set the stage for winter weather.

In Kayseri, at the beginning of the evening, the snow quickly covered rooftops, cars, streets, and parks in the city. With temperatures dropping to minus 5 degrees Celsius, the local authorities worked swiftly to clear roads, especially in the mountainous areas surrounding the city. The snow also affected Erciyes Mountain, a popular ski resort that saw significant snowfall at its higher altitudes.

In Yozgat, by morning, the city center was completely covered in white, and road crews were out clearing the streets. Local residents, shared their excitement, stating that they were happy to see the first snow and hoped it would continue throughout the season.

Kırıkkale, saw snow fall overnight, covering everything from vehicles to parks and building rooftops. As the snow settled by morning, many residents were busy cleaning the snow off their cars before heading to work. The sudden change in weather caught some people off guard, as they rushed to prepare for the snowy conditions. Local teams began working to clear the streets and make roads passable for commuters.

Sivas witnessed a sharp drop in temperatures, which had been higher than usual. Starting in the early morning hours, snow began to fall, covering the historic city center and bringing a wintery charm to the region. The Sivas Governor’s Office announced that snow would continue to fall across the province until Nov. 27, making it one of the first significant snowfalls of the season.

Kırşehir experienced a mix of rain and snow overnight, by morning the city had transformed into a winter wonderland with snow covering trees, vehicles, and buildings. Snow removal teams worked hard to ensure that the village roads remained open and safe for travelers. The region's agricultural teams also began working to ensure that farming activities wouldn't be disrupted by the weather.

Snow and strong winds made their presence felt in Niğde, as the snow continued to fall, the city center was covered with a thick white layer, while cold winds added to the frigid conditions. Snow removal efforts began immediately to clear the roads and prevent disruptions. In the Çiftlik district, the strong winds even caused damage to a school’s roof, underscoring the force of the storm. Authorities also warned drivers to be cautious, as icy conditions could make driving dangerous.

Meteorologists have issued warnings about the cold weather expected to continue over the next few days, especially in cities like Eskişehir, where temperatures are anticipated to drop by 10 to 15 degrees Celsius.

This sudden drop is expected to bring risks of frost and ice, making roads potentially hazardous. Local authorities advised people to exercise caution when traveling, especially at night when temperatures could plunge below freezing, creating slippery roads.

In some rural areas, such as in Han and Mihalıççık in Eskişehir, temperatures are expected to dip as low as minus 3 degrees Celsius, which could affect daily routines and travel plans.

Uludağ, located in Bursa in the Marmara Region of Türkiye, has been blanketed in heavy snow, creating a picturesque winter scene at the popular mountain resort. Snowfall has already reached 50 centimeters (20 inches), with more expected in the coming days. While the snow adds to the charm of the area, it has also created challenges for travelers, as road conditions have become treacherous.

Authorities have enforced strict requirements for vehicles to carry snow chains or winter tires before allowing them to ascend the mountain. In the Oteller Bölgesi (Hotel Zone), the snow-covered ski slopes are ready to welcome winter sports enthusiasts. However, the steep and slippery mountain roads have caused difficulties for many drivers. Some vehicles, particularly those without snow chains, became stuck along the way and required help from both local authorities and fellow travelers.