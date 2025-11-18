In Hakkari, southeastern Türkiye, climbing is rapidly emerging as a significant hub for nature tourism and mountaineering activities. Renowned for its rugged landscapes, high peaks and unique natural beauty, Hakkari has become a magnet not only for domestic tourists but also for international adventurers seeking challenging and pristine environments.

In a recent development that underscores the region’s growing prominence in the outdoor sports community, eight new climbing routes have been established across the Cilo Mountains and other nearby peaks. This milestone was achieved with the participation of Türkiye’s elite national mountaineers, Tunç Fındık and Zorbey Aktuyun, alongside local experts from the Cilo Mountaineering and Nature Sports Club.

The Cilo Mountains, positioned between Hakkari’s city center and the district of Yüksekova, include Uludoruk, Türkiye’s second-highest summit, standing at an imposing 4,135 meters (13,566 feet) above sea level. This massif, with its towering peaks and expansive natural parks, has become one of the most sought-after destinations for climbers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Groups of mountaineers visit Hakkari and undertake multi-day ascents to conquer Uludoruk, often tackling steep rock faces to explore less-traveled routes. The collaborative effort between Fındık, Aktuyun and the club president, Hacı Tansu, has resulted in opening these new technical climbing routes, including challenging spots such as the “Cafer Tower,” a steep rock formation historically significant yet largely unexplored from certain directions until now.

The efforts have extended beyond the Cilo range, covering peaks in Çarçela and Geverek mountains as well. The teams successfully reached previously unclimbed summits and charted new paths through remote and rugged terrain, contributing valuable additions to Türkiye’s mountaineering map.

Hacı Tansu emphasized the club’s long-standing commitment to advancing nature sports in the region, mentioning their focus on diverse disciplines, including skiing and rafting, where they have secured notable competition successes. He highlighted that their objective in mountaineering has been to open new routes that challenge and inspire both local and visiting climbers.

“Last year, we hosted international groups for ski mountaineering expeditions. This year, our collaboration with Tunç Fındık and Zorbey Aktuyun has led to the creation of eight new climbing routes across the Cilo Mountains and surrounding areas,” Tansu said.

One of the standout achievements was conquering the “Cafer Tower” via an unclimbed approach, marking a historic first ascent in that direction. Additionally, new routes like Kasran, Süphane and Kuvi have been developed, some located near ancient glaciers that have endured for millions of years. The team’s ventures extended to the Çarçelan Mountains, where they ascended untouched summits and mapped routes near points known locally by the indigenous population.

The influx of professional climbers from countries including Italy, Austria and Germany has intensified in recent years, with visitors drawn by the Cilo Mountains’ reputation as Türkiye’s equivalent to the Himalayas. These expeditions not only promote the region’s natural assets but also contribute economically, benefiting local communities through tourism-related activities.

“The natural formations, ancient glaciers, endemic species and steep rock faces of the Cilo Mountains captivate climbers. The increasing number of visitors, from mountaineers to photographers and nature lovers, underscores the importance of this region for Türkiye’s outdoor sports sector and local economy,” Tansu added.