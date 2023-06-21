Türkiye's Cizre, the cultural and historical region of Upper Mesopotamia, is set to welcome both domestic and foreign tourists with its revitalized historical buildings, which breathe new life into the social fabric while preserving its cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Located on the river Tigris by the Syrian border, in Şırnak district, the region boasts significant historical structures, including the Tomb of Prophet Noah, Ismail Ebul-Iz El-Cezeri Tomb, Mir Abdal Madrasa, Mem u Zin Tomb, the Hamidiye Barracks and the Mehmet Ağa Summer Palace. Notably, the restoration work on the renowned Ulu Mosque, famous for its intricate door knockers, has recently been completed.

Additionally, the Kırmızı Madrasa, an esteemed university where Molla Ahmed Ciziri, a prominent Islamic scholar, once taught, has been reopened to visitors following a meticulous restoration project overseen by the General Directorate of Foundations.

The ongoing restoration efforts at Cizre Castle, also undertaken by the General Directorate of Foundations, are slated for completion next month. These endeavors aim to transform Cizre into more than just a fleeting tourist spot but rather a destination worthy of an extended stay.

Prominent tourist destination Cizre emerges with its restored historical buildings, Şırnak, Türkiye, June 21, 2023. (AA Photo)

District Governor and Deputy Mayor Nazlı Demir spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA), highlighting Cizre's ancient heritage and the immense potential it holds with its historical and cultural significance. Demir emphasized the ongoing initiatives to establish a cultural route leading to Cizre, creating an enticing itinerary that encourages tourists to spend at least a day exploring the district.

As part of this route, the Cizre Municipality has connected the Noah Nebi (the Prophet Noah) Tomb and Kırmızı Madrasa through the "Street Rehabilitation Project," revealing a stunning site through the enhancement of facades and road improvements. The ultimate goal is to incorporate Cizre into the GAP (Southeastern Anatolia Project) tours, further promoting the region's cultural wealth. Demir expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to these restoration projects.

Ulviye Şahin, a visitor from Izmir, expressed her awe at the district's historical ambiance, stating, "The spiritual atmosphere is delightful. My wife and I had the opportunity to visit numerous historical sites. They mentioned that they were recently restored, and we were truly impressed. I recommend everyone to witness these wonders. The locals are incredibly friendly."

Esma Acar, who traveled from Kütahya, conveyed her admiration for the district's historical buildings, expressing her joy at having visited. Acar remarked: "I'm thrilled that I came here. I want everyone to experience these treasures, these marvels."

Sercan Dilsiz, a resident of the district, noted the high level of interest among visitors toward the restored historical structures, further underlining the growing allure of Cizre as a tourist destination.