Türkiye's cybersecurity teams identified and blocked more than 101,500 malicious links in 2025, helping prevent potential cyberattacks as the country continues to expand its digital security infrastructure.

According to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), the effort was coordinated by the National Cyber Incident Response Center (USOM) and a nationwide network of Cyber Incident Response Teams (SOME).

As digitalization continues to transform economic and social life, cybersecurity has become an increasingly important national priority. Authorities have stepped up efforts to counter a growing range of threats, including phishing campaigns, artificial intelligence-assisted fraud, ransomware attacks, data breaches and information theft.

A total of 8,393 cybersecurity specialists currently serve within 14 sectoral and 2,401 institutional response teams operating under USOM's coordination. These teams are responsible for monitoring cyber threats, detecting vulnerabilities and responding to incidents across Türkiye.

By the end of 2025, cybersecurity experts had identified and blocked access to more than 101,500 malicious links that could have been used to conduct cyberattacks against individuals, businesses and public institutions.

USOM also issued 6,805 cybersecurity alerts and notifications to relevant institutions and organizations throughout the year to help strengthen preparedness against emerging threats.

The country's cybersecurity efforts extend beyond incident response and threat prevention. Türkiye also continues to invest in vulnerability management and workforce development to improve its long-term cyber resilience.

In 2025, authorities assigned 519 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) identification numbers to security flaws discovered in software, hardware and other technology products developed and widely used in Türkiye. The CVE system is used internationally to catalog and track cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Training and education have also become a key component of the country's cybersecurity strategy. Through cooperation between BTK Academy and USOM, students and young professionals are offered practical cybersecurity training programs designed to strengthen technical skills and expand the country's cybersecurity workforce.

According to the data, more than 837,000 users had completed online cybersecurity courses through the BTK Academy by the end of 2025, while the number of people receiving hands-on cybersecurity training exceeded 1,500.