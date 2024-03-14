The Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) opened a water well and provided iftar for 100 people in Kenya as part of its Ramadan aid activities on Wednesday.

The Diyanet delegation, which came to the country for the distribution of food packages, Quran distribution, iftar and water well opening activities during the holy month of Ramadan, opened the well prepared in the garden of the Muslim Committee Mosque in Bungoma in the west of the country on the fifth day of the program.

Following the opening, the delegation visited the Al-Ihsan orphanage in Busia, where they met with children and chatted with them.

Addressing the guests before the iftar meal served at the mosque by Diyanet for 100 people, Nairobi Religious Services Advisor Mehmet Fatih Ildeş expressed his satisfaction with opening the water well.

Ildeş, who stated that they were "happy to have iftar with the local people," asked for prayers from Kenyans for their Turkish brothers and sisters.

Ildeş added that they were "happy to deliver the trusts of the benefactors to the needy in Kenya."

For many years, Diyanet has been carrying out its humanitarian aid activities all around the world. The African continent emerges as a region where the foundation particularly directs its aid. During the Ramadan months, it is observed that the foundation organizes its aid programs with iftar meals and increases their numbers every year.