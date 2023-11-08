Türkiye’s Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to humanitarian causes, particularly in the face of dire circumstances such as the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

With a history of advocating for justice and compassion, Diyanet has taken a proactive role in addressing the plight of the Palestinian people and has emerged as a key voice, not only within the Islamic world but on a global stage.

Only in November, the key religious authority organized several meetings to raise awareness and mobilize the Turkish and global society.

On Nov. 7, Diyanet organized an event, where the role of digital media and the internet are highlighted to address the crises humanity faces. In the gathering, professor Ali Erbaş, the head of Diyanet, said: “As in every field, it is our most fundamental responsibility to work to guide our nation in digital media.”

“We must utilize the full potential of technology. Those who have a vision for the future of humanity, life, and the world cannot ignore the current realities. Therefore, our primary duty is to guide our nation in digital media and all other aspects,” Erbaş said.

On Nov. 6, Erbaş hosted Nawaf Tekruri, the head of the Union of Palestinian Scholars, and his delegation at the Diyanet headquarters in Ankara, where religious scholars discussed the Gaza crisis and sought solutions for it.

In the meeting, Erbaş reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for Palestinian brothers and sisters, underscoring the country's commitment to stand by their side. Tekruri expressed happiness with the reception and thanked Erbaş and Diyanet for consistently supporting the Palestinian cause.

On Nov. 5, within the scope of the "We Stand to Pray for Gaza" organized by Diyanet, prayers were offered for the Palestinian victims after the Isha prayers in all mosques across the country.

On Nov. 3, representatives from non-Muslim religious communities and foundations, who united with the Palestinian cause upon the call of Erbaş, urged a cease-fire to halt the bloodshed in Gaza.

Speaking at the event, Erbaş said: “Palestine, once a land of peace and tranquility, has unfortunately become a place of suffering and despair in the past century. Presently, Gaza is enduring inhumane and devastating attacks.”

“Today, Gaza is a test of law, morality and conscience for all humanity. We need to find a solution to the cries of people groaning under oppression and make our voices heard. This is a human duty,” he said.

In a gathering on the first day of November, Diyanet also called for a mass boycott against Israel. "It is important to boycott products of companies that support Zionism and fight against oppression and oppressors in every possible way,” Diyanet said.

‘Emergency Gaza Meeting’

Just before the start of November, Diyanet organized a mass gathering on the last day of October, and brought together over 200 people from 94 countries, including religious heads, ministers and scholars, in an online call as part of the “Emergency Gaza Meeting” to discuss ways to stop Israel's oppression.

Following the key video call meeting, a final communique was announced.

In the statement, Erbaş condemned Israel's attacks on Gaza, stating that, “They have no humanitarian, moral or legal basis.” He expressed concern for the innocent people, including women, children and older adults, who are being brutally slaughtered in front of the world.

Currently, tens of thousands of civilians are being displaced from their homes, deprived of basic necessities and subjected to bombings in the region.

Erbaş accused the Israeli regime of committing genocide in Gaza for its Zionist ambitions and called for action to stop the violence.

Credibility lost

Erbaş criticized the Western states for remaining silent in the face of Israel's attacks and genocide, questioning the credibility of ideologies and policies that claim to bring peace and prosperity to humanity.

He also expressed deep sadness and concern for the brutal attacks on Muslims and holy places of Islam, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque, which was the scene of a great tragedy.

“The only way to achieve peace and tranquility in the region is for the occupiers to withdraw from Palestinian lands and for the Palestinian people to achieve complete freedom,” he said.

Ali Erbaş, the head of Diyanet, delivers a sermon in a mosque to raise awareness against Israeli atrocities, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 3, 2023. (İHA Photo)

“The Islamic world has a responsibility to support the oppressed Palestinian people and their struggle for freedom. Cooperation is necessary to achieve common goals and ideals and to ensure peace and tranquility in the world.”

The final communique included key articles, one of which said: “The endless ambitions, inhumane policies and cruelties of murderous Israel, backed by the imperialists, are dragging the world into a total catastrophe. Israel must immediately cease its attacks on Gaza and the Palestinians. The eviction of Palestinians from their homes and homelands, the occupation of their lands, is never acceptable.”

The piece followed with the second article, saying: “The struggle of the people of Gaza against Israel’s invasion and occupation is a legitimate and honorable struggle in terms of religion, morality and international law. It is the responsibility of faith and servitude for every Muslim to support this noble struggle in all respects and to fight materially and spiritually to stop the genocide that is taking place.”

“Al-Quds belongs to Muslims; Palestine and Gaza are Muslim homelands and will remain so until the Judgment Day.”

The statement’s third article called for international organizations such as the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take immediate action. It said, “Peacekeepers should be sent to the region as soon as possible to protect the oppressed.”

“In this respect, it is an unavoidable necessity to urgently open a humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza to deliver basic living products, especially electricity, and water, to Gaza and to take the necessary measures to ensure the transfer of the wounded to hospitals in neighboring countries.”

The reports highlight the lack of basic needs of people stuck in the Gaza Strip.

The final communique highlighted the Gaza conflict as “not only a problem for Muslims but also a common problem for all humanity.”

"Sensible Jews do not approve of these genocides and massacres by the Zionist Israeli government. Raising their voices more will contribute significantly to stopping these attacks that disregard human dignity and try to destroy the law of coexistence,” the communique read.

“For this reason, it is important for people of faith and conscience to communicate with members of other religions to unite their power and prepare a joint action plan to stop this barbarism that is dragging humanity into disaster," it added.