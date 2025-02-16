Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality has restored an audio recording studio that had been inactive for nearly eight years, relaunching the Audiobook Library Project to benefit visually impaired individuals.

The Department of Disabled and Elderly Services has restarted the project to enhance access to written materials for the visually impaired. The Audiobook Library will provide them with access to books and other written resources.

Operating under the motto "Accessible Shared Living," the recording studio at Sümerpark Common Living Space will function with the help of volunteers. The project includes recording textbooks, stories, poems and novels, which will be archived for future access.

The archived recordings will be available on the municipality's website and at Amida Public Library.

Ismail Değirmenci, head of the Department of Disabled and Elderly Services, emphasized their commitment to inclusivity and shared living. He stated, "While launching the Audiobook Library, we prioritized accessibility and sustainability."

He added, "With the motto ‘Accessible Shared Living,’ we have revived the project after eight years. We invite all volunteers to contribute to reading sessions, covering a wide range of content from academic texts to world classics, at Sümerpark Common Living Space on weekdays."