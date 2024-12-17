In Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, volunteer university students deliver extra food prepared in the dormitory kitchens to neighboring families every day.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports launched the "My Neighbor Project" ("Komşum Projesi") four years ago to prevent food waste in dormitory cafeterias and promote a sense of solidarity among students.

The project is implemented in Iyaz Bin Ganem Girls' Dormitory, Süleyman Bin Halid Girls' Dormitory, Selahattin Eyyubi Higher Education Boy's Dormitory, and Halis Bin Velis Boy's Dormitory. Under the project, the leftover food is carefully packed by volunteer students and delivered to needy families' homes by dormitory vehicles. Volunteers provide hot meals to about 100 families daily.

Esma Dicle, a third-year student from the Faculty of Theology at Dicle University who volunteers for the project, expressed her happiness and pride in contributing. She has been volunteering since registering at the dorm and said she and her friends deliver the extra meals to nearby families.

"For example, today, 90 meals were prepared at our dorm, but 10 of my friends didn’t take the meal. We share the remaining food with families in need to prevent waste. If I’ve eaten outside, I’m sure the food meant for me will not go to waste, and that makes me really happy," Dicle said.

Gamze Bilici, another third-year student from the same faculty, also shared her satisfaction in delivering the extra food to the families, stressing the project's importance in fostering solidarity and preventing food waste.

Fatma Kesici Aktan, the director of Iyaz Bin Ganem Girls' Dormitory, stated that the project is implemented in four dormitories in the city. "The aim of the project is to distribute the excess food to our neighboring families and instill a sense of responsibility in our students," she said. "The food goes not only to our neighbors but also to a taxi driver on duty, a guard at a hospital and many others. Everyone can benefit from this project."

Aktan also mentioned that the ministry provides meal lists, and every month, a provincial commission is formed to create the menu with the participation of all dormitory directors and nutritionists. "The meals are planned with a calorie count and determined by the general directorate," she added.