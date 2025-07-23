The number of users on Türkiye’s e-Government Gateway ("e-Devlet Kapısı") has surpassed 67 million, reflecting the growing reliance on digital platforms for public services, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

As of June 30, the platform registered 67,823,187 active users, with women accounting for 32,862,204 and men totaling 34,960,983. This growth underscores the platform’s role as a central hub connecting citizens to a wide range of services provided by government institutions, local administrations, universities, and private companies delivering public services.

Since its launch in 2008, the e-Government Gateway has evolved into a comprehensive digital ecosystem, integrating services from 1,096 institutions and offering more than 8,500 services. Minister Uraloğlu highlighted ongoing efforts to continuously expand and improve the platform’s service offerings, aiming to provide uninterrupted, 24/7 access to users from all segments of society.

The platform covers an extensive spectrum of public services, from justice and social security to health, transportation, education, environment, and urban planning. Its user-friendly design allows citizens to directly access frequently used services, making it an indispensable tool in daily life.

“The e-Government Gateway offers fast, secure, and centralized access to thousands of public services. Thanks to the mobile application, users can access these services anytime and anywhere,” Uraloğlu stated. He also mentioned that users are kept informed about updates and new features through notifications, the homepage, and social media channels.

Among the practical services that have simplified citizens’ interactions with government are “My Vehicles,” “My Working Life,” “My Residence,” “My Military Service,” “Inheritance Services” and “My Private Insurances.” These modules have contributed significantly to enhancing convenience and transparency.

Over the past month, the platform’s most accessed services reflect everyday needs, including Social Security Institution’s registration and service records, vehicle fine inquiries through the General Directorate of Security, vehicle registration queries via the Notaries Union, tax debt inquiries and payments through the Revenue Administration, vehicle inspection appointments, and retirement eligibility calculations.

The Ministry of Justice’s case file inquiry and the Ministry of National Defense’s military service inquiry also rank among the most frequently used, demonstrating the platform’s broad reach across diverse administrative areas.

Minister Uraloğlu emphasized that Türkiye’s digital public service platform continues to evolve in tandem with technological advances and user expectations, supporting the government’s vision of a more accessible, efficient and transparent public sector.