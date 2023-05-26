The Presidency's Digital Transformation Office announced Thursday that all the processes related to mandatory military service in Türkiye will soon be available through e-Devlet, or e-Government – the country's online government services portal.

Digital Transformation Office President Ali Taha Koç said that procedures such as "military age," "attendance," and "summons and dispatch" will be accessible through the online portal starting in the first quarter of this year.

The mentioned procedures will be available under the service named "Askerliğim" in Turkish, closely translated as "My military service," and will be easily accessible to users, Koç explained.

Reiterating that government services are delivered efficiently, quickly and uninterruptedly through Türkiye's online portal, which has boosted the number of users over the last years, Koç said that this figure neared 62 million.

He also noted that e-Government continues to develop some 6,754 services from 942 institutions to facilitate citizens.

Koç further highlighted that 95% of the users express satisfaction with the services provided through the portal. He also announced plans to expand the "e-Government password delivery at the address" service, currently available to individuals aged 65 and over, to include disabled individuals.