As part of the “Thematic Ramadan Iftars” organized by Türkiye’s Embassy in Doha, Türkiye alumni residing in Qatar gathered for an iftar meal.

Hosted by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Doha, Dr. Mustafa Göksu, and organized in collaboration with the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the iftar event welcomed YTB President Abdullah Eren, Anadolu Agency (AA) Deputy General Manager and Editor-in-Chief Yusuf Özhan, TRT Arabi Channel Coordinator Ibrahim Kılıç, TRT World Channel Coordinator Mevlüt Selman Tecim, Habertürk TV Editor-in-Chief Mehmet Akif Ersoy, Daily Sabah Editor-in-Chief Ibrahim Altay, graduates of Turkish universities and representatives of Turkish institutions and organizations in Qatar, along with their families.

In his speech, Ambassador Göksu expressed his happiness in bringing together Türkiye alumni who had chosen Türkiye for their education and are now residing in Qatar. He emphasized the lasting emotional connection between Türkiye and its alumni, describing them as valuable envoys of Türkiye’s mission to build bridges of friendship. "Each of you, as passionate supporters of Türkiye, serve as cultural ambassadors here," he said.

YTB President Abdullah Eren highlighted that Türkiye alumni act as bridges, strengthening relations between their countries and Türkiye. He stated that it is a great source of pride to see alumni standing by Türkiye not only in their academic lives but also in their careers and social lives.

Eren noted that Türkiye alumni consistently support Türkiye’s vision of “a more just world” and said, “Wherever our shared cultural geography extends, we always feel the presence of Türkiye alumni. We are like parts of the same body, and we have never, nor will we ever, become strangers to one another. We will continue our efforts to maintain this strong bond of brotherhood.”

Emphasizing the strong ties between the two countries, Eren added, “We are working to enhance our relations and strengthen bilateral cooperation with Qatar. We all witnessed the results of Qatar and Türkiye’s joint policies of brotherhood within the Islamic world. Today, at our iftar table, we see individuals from Aleppo, Damascus, Jerusalem, Gaza, Bosnia and Europe – all coming together as one community. Once again, through our gathering with Türkiye alumni, we have seen that Türkiye is greater than just Türkiye itself.”

One of the alumni, Syrian graduate Aya Atour, shared her joy about studying in Türkiye, saying, “The years I spent there were very special to me. Beyond what I learned in school, Türkiye’s culture and way of life were also very valuable experiences. My time in Türkiye significantly contributed to my personal and professional growth.”