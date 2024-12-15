Erciyes, one of Türkiye’s major ski resorts located in the central part of the country, offers a colorful spectacle on its slopes as skiing enthusiasts glide down the pistes wearing vibrant masks and helmets.

Local and international tourists enjoy skiing and snowboarding at the facilities located at the Tekir, Hacılar, Hisarcık and Develi gates, turning their visits into a delightful experience.

Both professional and amateur skiers transform their day on the slopes into fun-filled adventures with masks and helmets adorned with designs like foxes, crocodiles, monsters, frogs, clowns and characters from various movies.

High school junior Hasan Basri Özdamar, visiting Erciyes Winter Sports and Tourism Center with his friends from Istanbul, shared his impressions of the exceptional snowfall in December. “It’s been years since Erciyes had this much snow. We’re having fun with these masks, taking amazing photos and showcasing our city and country to tourists in a positive way,” he said.

Özdamar, who wears masks to protect his face and stand out on the slopes, collects them from his travels abroad. “When I wear the monster mask, people stop to look, and some even get scared, especially little kids, but I reassure them and take pictures with them.”

Skier Osman Bozahmetoğlu also noted the attention their colorful outfits draw. “Skiing on white snow in vibrant clothes catches people’s attention. They often ask to take photos with us.”

Hakan Karabulut, who skis on weekends, enjoys wearing different outfits for fun. “I have a bull-shaped helmet and even a Joker costume,” he shared.

Begüm Akın, skiing with a frog mask, enjoys standing out, while Bengü Çakır races down the slopes in a crocodile-themed outfit, adding, “I also have rabbit costumes and other outfits for skiing.”