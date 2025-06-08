Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş announced that through the Family Education Program and the Premarital Education Program, the ministry has successfully reached 7.6 million individuals nationwide.

This milestone highlights the government’s commitment to strengthening family structures and enhancing social awareness in line with the "2025 Year of the Family" initiative.

In a written statement, Göktaş emphasized the critical role families play as the foundation of society and the future. "Protecting, strengthening and passing the institution of the family from generation to generation is a shared responsibility," she said. "With this awareness, we strive to ensure that families remain an unshakable fortress moving forward."

The Family Education Program offers comprehensive training covering vital areas such as family communication, law, economics, media literacy and health. These sessions are designed to foster a holistic understanding of family dynamics and equip participants with practical skills to resolve potential challenges.

Since its launch in 2012, over 5.3 million people have benefited from these free courses, which are available in all 81 provinces through the ministry’s provincial directorates and Social Service Centers. In the last five months alone, 390,000 individuals received training.

To further adapt to modern needs, the ministry introduced a modular family education program last year consisting of 12 sessions. This new format supports parents in self-awareness, positive parenting, enhancing family communication and overall family empowerment.

Göktaş expressed the ministry’s goal for all parents to engage with these programs during the 2025 family-focused initiative.

Alongside this, the Premarital Education Program continues to prepare young couples for married life by addressing essential topics such as communication and life skills, family law and health. The program aims to help couples understand each other better, build healthy relationships and address potential issues early on.

Göktaş emphasized the inclusivity and accessibility of these initiatives, noting that trainings are offered both in-person and online, and families can request additional courses based on their needs. Looking ahead, the ministry plans to enhance these educational efforts and support them with broad projects to raise societal awareness on family issues throughout the year.