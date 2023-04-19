Residents of Türkiye’s eastern Kars province, willing to celebrate Ramadan Bayram with their relatives, flocked to the famed Eastern Express train station Wednesday, as intercity buses and trains are fully booked ahead of the festive season.

Citizens who want to spend the Ramadan feast with their loved ones are set to enjoy the epic journey with the Eastern Express before the actual three-day Eid holiday, which starts on Friday.

The popular touristic railway runs from the capital Ankara to the far east of the country, namely Kars, stopping in the cities of Kırıkkale, Kayseri, Sivas, Erzincan and Erzurum respectively.

The route, famous for photographers and videographers, offers views of scenic landscapes and amazing fields in both winter and spring.

However, for Ramadan festivities, many residents opted for a train journey partly owing to the rising costs of bus fares from Kars and the near unavailability of flight tickets owing to the festive season, as reported by the Ihlas News Agency (İHA).

One of the citizens, who were set to embark on a train journey, said: "I have traveled between Kars and Erzurum several times, it is very comfortable for me. I find it more comfortable than the bus. It is very enjoyable, even more, when you are with your friends."

The railway journey often dubbed a "fairytale journey" is one of the longest in Türkiye, lasting approximately for 24 hours. Therefore passengers who purchased tickets days in advance and started their journey from Kars will arrive a day later in Ankara as a final destination, just in time for last-minute Bayram preparations.

The Eastern Express, known locally as "Turistik Doğu Ekspresi" showcases the splendor of Anatolian lands as it winds through mountainous terrain. It is quite popular and features on the bucket lists of many foreign tourists.