The “190 Diyanet Fatwa Line,” operated by the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), has seen a significant surge in activity during Ramadan, answering more than 16,000 questions daily, according to Halil Kılıç, an expert at the High Council of Religious Affairs.

Kılıç highlighted that the fatwa line provides one of the fastest channels for citizens to access accurate religious guidance. Normally operational Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays until 5 p.m., the line now operates seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during Ramadan. Both male and female fatwa counselors provide support, with instant access to the high council for complex inquiries.

Questions requiring expert consultation, such as medical-related issues, are referred to field specialists. Citizens can submit inquiries verbally or in writing, including via the e-Government platform, which offers 24/7 access to the “ask a question” feature of the High Council.

Türkiye-wide, 350 fatwa counselors, 130 women and 220 men deliver the service, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the country. Kılıç noted that prior to Ramadan, the line handled around 6,000 questions daily, but this figure nearly tripled during the holy month.

Halil Kılıç explained that this AI bot allows citizens’ questions to be answered more quickly by referencing only the fatwas prepared by the council. “For example, if someone asks, ‘Do eye drops break the fast?’ the AI bot immediately brings the council’s relevant answer to the fatwa counselor, who then relays it to the person asking the question,” he said.