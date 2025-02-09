Izmir Wildlife Park in western Türkiye once again witnessed exciting moments as Izmir, the first elephant born in Türkiye, celebrated her 14th birthday. Named through a public vote, Izmir enjoyed a special birthday cake made of pumpkins and fruits.

The celebration took place at Izmir Wildlife Park, home to Türkiye’s only elephant family. It hosted the birthday of Izmir, the first elephant born in the country and the daughter of Begümcan and Winner.

Izmir eagerly ate a cake made of pumpkins, apples, carrots, and clover, joined by her siblings Deniz and Ege. Visitors also participated in the celebration with applause.

Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Secretary General professor Pınar Okyay, who attended the celebration, expressed her excitement. "We are thrilled. Izmir is the first Asian elephant born in Türkiye. Today, we are celebrating the birthday of one of the most beautiful daughters of Türkiye’s first and only elephant family."

"Izmir is very important to us. She is an extremely gentle girl who lives with her mother and siblings. We are delighted. It is a wonderful moment; we invite everyone to visit this lovely elephant family at Izmir Wildlife Park," she said.

The elephant family’s foot and nail care is performed regularly. On this special day, Izmir's foot care was carried out by Veterinarian Gözde Budak Taşçı. "We carefully perform foot care twice a week. Elephants contract most diseases through their feet, so we pay extra attention to their foot health," Taşçı explained.

Yaren Büyükmumcu, who came to the park for Izmir's birthday, recalled participating in the naming poll when Izmir was born. "Back then, I had an old computer, and I voted for her name. The name Izmir suits her very well. Since it was her birthday, I wanted to come."

She also added, "Some may find it odd to celebrate an animal's birthday, but I think it’s a beautiful occasion. I remember that Izmir's birth was a major event. Elephants are endangered, so having one born in Izmir is truly significant. It’s worth celebrating."

Visitor Yamaç Inak, who owns three dogs and celebrates their birthdays every year, said he was attending an elephant’s birthday party for the first time.