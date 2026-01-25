Fourteen years after undergoing Türkiye’s first full face transplant, Uğur Acar came together once again with the physicians who carried out the groundbreaking operation at Akdeniz University Hospital on Friday, marking a milestone that continues to stand as one of the most significant achievements in the country’s medical history.

Acar, who suffered severe facial burns as an infant, met with Akdeniz University Rector Özlenen Özkan and Dr. Ömer Özkan on the anniversary of the surgery performed on Jan. 21, 2012.

The meeting served not only as a personal commemoration but also as a reflection on the long-term medical, social and scientific dimensions of advanced organ transplantation.

Uğur Acar was only one month old when a fire broke out in his family home in Gebece village of the Manavgat district of Antalya, southern Türkiye, causing extensive burns to his face. After years of medical challenges and social limitations, he became the recipient of Türkiye’s first face transplant at the age of 18.

The operation was carried out at Akdeniz University Hospital by a multidisciplinary medical team. The procedure placed Türkiye among a very limited number of countries capable of performing full face transplantation at the time.

Now 32 years old, Acar marked the 14th anniversary of the operation by visiting the university where his life changed permanently.

Acar thanked his doctors and described the impact of the surgery on his life, saying that it felt as though his life had “turned from black to white.”

Speaking during the gathering, Akdeniz University Rector Özkan said the passage of 14 years was difficult to comprehend, emphasizing the emotional value of witnessing the long-term outcomes of such complex medical procedures.

She noted that seeing Acar’s happiness and successful social reintegration represented one of the most meaningful aspects of medical practice.

Özkan said their transplant journey began prior to face transplantation, with Türkiye’s first double arm transplant in 2010, followed by the world’s first uterus transplant in 2011, which later resulted in childbirth. In 2012, the team performed Türkiye’s first full face transplant, among the most technically demanding procedures in the field.

She underlined that transplantation is a lifelong process, requiring continuous use of immunosuppressive medication and permanent medical follow-up to monitor both transplanted tissues and systemic side effects.

According to her, the medical team has closely followed Acar and other transplant patients for 14 years, developing bonds similar to those of a family and witnessing significant social transformation despite serious medical risks.

Addressing the challenges of face transplantation, Özkan said extensive contingency planning is essential, as complications can lead to irreversible outcomes. While patients can survive physically without the procedure, she stressed that their social lives are often severely limited, with difficulties in eating, speaking and participating in daily life.

She said the primary aim of face transplantation is to restore dignity and quality of life, noting that many patients were later able to work, marry and build families.

Recalling the operation, Özkan described the moment as emotionally intense, comparing it to the film Face Off, and said the transformation from the operating table was immediate and deeply striking.

Ömer Özkan also spoke about ongoing research aimed at reducing the long-term side effects of immunosuppressive medication.

She said one of the most promising developments in medicine would be the emergence of artificial or genetically modified organs, including artificial liver, kidney and skin.

While early experiments, such as animal-to-human organ transplants, had limited success, she described them as the first steps of a long scientific journey, adding that future generations would likely witness major breakthroughs in this field.

Ömer Özkan, Director of the Prof. Dr. Tuncer Karpuzoğlu Organ Transplantation and Advanced Health Research Institute, said reaching the 14-year milestone was significant both emotionally and professionally.

He noted that the process required not only surgical expertise but also long-term institutional commitment, adding that the patient’s continued healthy life confirmed the correctness of the decision.

Özkan said the operation increased public awareness of organ transplantation in Türkiye and strengthened the country’s international medical reputation, while also contributing to health tourism by showcasing advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Emphasizing future objectives, he stated that the team remains committed to scientific progress, underlining that sustainable advancement depends on careful preparation, patience and long-term planning.

Speaking at the event, Uğur Acar reflected on his personal journey over the past 14 years. He said he was 18 years old at the time of the transplant and is now 32, noting that time has passed quickly.

Acar stated that he currently works as a staff member at Akdeniz University and continues his life there in a stable and peaceful environment.

He also expressed gratitude to the donor and the donor’s family, saying he had now reached the same age as the individual who had donated the face.

Acar explained that before the transplant, his social and professional life was severely limited. He said he struggled to maintain employment due to public reactions and avoided social environments.

After becoming Türkiye’s first face transplant recipient, he said public perception gradually changed, allowing him to integrate more fully into society.

He added that he has worked at Akdeniz University for 14 years and now participates comfortably in social life, describing himself as recognized and accepted.

Acar said he completed his high school education after the transplant and shared his hopes for the future.

Noting that many transplant recipients who underwent surgery after him have since married, he said people often assume he is already married because he was the first patient.

He concluded by saying that if the right person enters his life and shares his outlook for the future, he hopes to build a family of his own.