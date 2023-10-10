First lady Emine Erdoğan expressed her admiration for the "Heirloom Seeds" project and its role in preserving Türkiye's rich agricultural heritage. In a statement shared on her social media account, she emphasized that heirloom seeds are more than just seeds; they represent Anatolia itself, symbolizing fertile lands and thousands of years of agricultural knowledge.

The first lady underscored the importance of heirloom seeds in safeguarding Türkiye's rich biodiversity. She commended the project's efforts, supported by the state and carried out by dedicated farmers, to promote the widespread use of these seeds. Erdoğan believes that these local species are essential for ensuring sustainability in agriculture.

In her statement, Erdoğan expressed her unwavering faith that together, Türkiye can protect these invaluable heirloom seeds. She expressed her heartfelt wish to see these local seeds cultivated in every province, as they are in Bingöl. She congratulated the producers in Bingöl for their dedication to preserving this ancestral heritage.

The "Heirloom Seeds" project was launched in 2017 with the patronage of Emine Erdoğan and aims to enhance Türkiye's collection of locally produced seeds. The project, coordinated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, has made significant strides in this endeavor.

Erdoğan emphasized that foods rich in healthy ingredients will make a comeback in Turkish cuisine, characterized by their unique taste and aroma. She stressed the increasing importance of sustainable agriculture for the future and called for proactive steps to ensure that future generations are not reliant on imports.