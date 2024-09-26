First lady Emine Erdoğan delivered a powerful speech at the UNICEF headquarters in New York, calling for global collaboration to strengthen foster care systems worldwide. The event, titled "A Starfish Story: A Global Call to Voluntary Guardianship," was held under her patronage in partnership with Türkiye's Ministry of Family and Social Services and UNICEF.

Erdoğan emphasized the importance of collective efforts to protect vulnerable children, stating, “I join the global call for voluntary guardianship and invite every compassionate nation to strengthen foster care for the sake of our future, our children.”

Erdoğan's address highlighted the Gönül Elçileri (Voluntary Guardians) initiative, which was launched in Türkiye to support children in state protection. She expressed her pleasure in sharing the program’s success on an international platform, noting that fostering the well-being of children is a responsibility that transcends borders.

Erdoğan remarked: “What elevates our actions to a higher value is the selflessness that we dedicate to a cause beyond ourselves.”

She underscored that the Gönül Elçileri project is rooted in this sense of responsibility, aiming to improve the lives of children in care and empower foster families. Erdoğan said: “The greatest gift we can offer to another person is a happy childhood, filled with love and security. We mobilize all our resources to match orphaned children with families willing to provide them with that love.”

Improving foster care

Türkiye has developed various models to meet the needs of foster families, including financial support. Erdoğan shared that Türkiye celebrates "Foster Care Day" on June 30 with nationwide events bringing together families and children. She also highlighted the success of the Guide Foster Family Program, which allows experienced foster parents to mentor new ones.

Erdoğan proudly shared that nearly 10,000 children have been placed with foster families in Türkiye, thanks to the initiative's 12% annual growth rate. She emphasized that Türkiye's child care system is transforming from large institutional settings to family-like homes that cater to children's emotional and developmental needs.

Addressing the broader global context, Erdoğan expressed deep concern over the impact of wars, conflicts and poverty on children. She pointed out that globally, 4 million children have been displaced, and 470 million live under the threat of violence.

The situation in Gaza, where 17,000 children are left without their families, was particularly heartbreaking. Erdoğan emphasized: “These children once had names, families and dreams. Like all orphaned children, they deserve a future that isn't overshadowed by war.”

She called for global solidarity, stating that peace and justice are achievable only when the world’s children are guaranteed a fair future. “Our common responsibility is to leave behind a hopeful future for all children, especially those battling the hardships of war and hunger. Family is where this change begins,” she added.

In a heartfelt reference to the “Starfish Story,” Erdoğan urged countries to adopt foster care as a concrete way to improve children's lives. She invited all compassionate nations to join the global call for voluntary guardianship, saying: “Let’s turn the sorrow in a child’s eyes into hope; Türkiye is ready to share its knowledge and experience with any country or organization in need.”

Erdoğan thanked Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan for signing cooperation agreements with Türkiye’s Ministry of Family and Social Services and hoped more countries would follow.

Erdoğan expressed her desire for the dialogue between UNICEF and Türkiye on foster care to strengthen; she thanked everyone involved in organizing the event and concluded her speech by highlighting the ongoing partnership between Türkiye and UNICEF.

Sierra Leone's first lady, Fatima Maada Bio, also spoke at the event, praising Erdoğan for her leadership in protecting vulnerable children. Bio highlighted the devastating impact of conflict on children, particularly in Gaza, and stressed the need for global action to support children in war zones. “We cannot ignore the situation in Palestine. Peace is much cheaper than war,” she said.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell commended Türkiye’s efforts to promote foster care as an alternative to institutional care, calling Türkiye a leading example. Russell praised Erdoğan’s achievements, noting that Türkiye has made significant strides in ensuring children grow up in family environments rather than institutions. “Every child deserves to be raised in a loving family, and Türkiye’s efforts are making a real difference,” Russell added.

Emine Erdoğan meets Jill Biden at luncheon

On the same day, Erdoğan attended a luncheon hosted by U.S. first lady Jill Biden, where she met with the spouses of world leaders attending the 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly. Erdoğan shared the details of the meeting on social media, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to discuss crucial topics such as the environment, culture and education.

“We had sincere and constructive discussions on many issues, especially the environment, culture and education,” Erdoğan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while thanking Biden for her warm hospitality.

Through her advocacy at international forums and personal engagements with global leaders, Erdoğan continues to champion the welfare of children and foster care as vital elements of a more compassionate and just world.