The number of flamingos in the Eastern Mediterranean, which is home to some of Türkiye's significant wetlands, doubled the previous year's mid-winter waterfowl count, reaching 23,303.

In Adana, Mersin, Hatay and Osmaniye, the mid-winter count conducted in synchronization with the "Western Palearctic" region, which includes Europe, North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and Western Asia, recorded 311,945 waterfowl of 70 species this year.

The Nature Research Association, conducting the mid-winter count on behalf of the 7th Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, observed 23,303 flamingos in 15 wetland areas of the Eastern Mediterranean.

There was a notable 106.8% increase in the flamingo population, which was recorded at 11,268 last year in the region, a key resting and feeding ground for migratory birds in Türkiye.

The highest number of flamingos was observed in the Akyatan Lagoon in the Karataş district of Adana.

Hilmi Çatal, deputy director of the 7th Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the mid-winter waterfowl count in the Eastern Mediterranean was completed between Jan. 17-22.

Çatal noted that a total of 311,945 waterfowl were counted in Adana, Mersin, Hatay and Osmaniye, emphasizing that the most significant number of observations was of the common coot.

Following the coot, the second highest numbers were of the mud-dwelling birds and flamingos. "In the 2024 mid-winter count, the flamingo count was 11,268, while in 2025, it rose to 23,303. The increase in flamingos is very valuable to us," said Çatal.

Çatal explained the work conducted in the Çukurova Delta, stating: "The most important reason for the population increase is the preservation and improvement of the living environment of these species. In this context, we carry out activities at the regional directorate to combat illegal hunting, prevent ecosystem degradation, and ensure effective protection and control measures."

He added that their responsibility areas are among the regions with the highest waterfowl populations in Türkiye and emphasized the importance of waterfowl in monitoring and tracking biodiversity.