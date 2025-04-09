The 2025 Europe Prize was awarded to Gaziantep city, located in southeastern Türkiye, announced the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on April 8. This annual prize honors the town that has shown the most dedication to promoting European ideals.

In a statement, PACE said Gaziantep has 25 sister cities, including Germany's Duisburg, Slovenia's Celje, Czechia's Ostrava and Portugal's Braga.

"It is a key economic hub, known for its industrial sector, particularly in textiles and manufacturing, and is the first city in Türkiye to implement an action plan against climate change," said the statement.

PACE said Gaziantep is also focused on sustainability, urban development, smart-city applications, environmental conservation and the well-being of its inhabitants.

Noting that the city was previously awarded the European Label of Excellence in Governance, the statement said it is a member of 28 international networks, including Eurocities, Energy Cities, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network and the Union of Municipalities of Türkiye.

Established in 1955 by PACE, the Europe Prize is the highest distinction awarded to a European city for its actions in the European domain.

The prize includes a trophy, a medal, a diploma and a grant for a study visit to the European institutions for young people from the winning city.