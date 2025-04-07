Gaziantep Wildlife Park becomes a popular destination during the 9-day Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, holiday, attracting 150,000 visitors, including families, young people and nature enthusiasts in Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye.

Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Wildlife Park, the largest in Türkiye, the third largest in Europe, and the fourth largest in the world, saw a remarkable influx of visitors during the Ramadan Bayram holiday. The park, with its vast area and 8,000 animals from 380 different species, became a favorite spot for families from all over Türkiye, as well as young people.

The park welcomed 55,000 visitors on the first days of the holiday, and with the growing interest from families, children and young people, the total number of visitors reached 150,000. Visitors had the opportunity to see animals such as giraffes, elephants, lions, tigers, brown bears, ostriches, zebras, monkeys and flamingos up close.

Fatma Şahin, the Mayor of Gaziantep, stated that during the 9-day holiday, they reached over 100,000 visitors, saying, "It was our biggest dream to talk about 100,000 visitors. The Wildlife Park hosts approximately 5 million visitors annually, with daily visitor numbers reaching 20,000, especially during peak periods. To increase this number, we need to ensure that visitors come back again. Gaziantep is an animal-friendly city, and in this park, we create natural living spaces for our animals. Therefore, our animals are very happy here."

The city's interactive museums, which highlight Gaziantep's history, also drew significant attention during the Ramadan Bayram holiday, with 65,000 people visiting the museums over the 9-day period.