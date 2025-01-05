Two crocodiles, smuggled into the country and later confiscated, have been placed under protection at Gaziantep Zoo.

Gaziantep Zoo, the largest zoo in southeastern Türkiye, often serves as a refuge for animals smuggled into the country. The animals were transported by special vehicle from Istanbul, where they were seized, and placed in their new living area.

"We have set up heated enclosures," said Celal Özsöyler, the director of Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality’s Natural Life Park. He explained that the two crocodiles, one male and one female, had been smuggled into Türkiye and were seized by the Istanbul National Parks First Region Directorate. Afterward, the authorities contacted the zoo.

He explained: "We were contacted because we have natural habitats for these animals. We traveled to Istanbul with our special transport vehicles and brought the two crocodiles to our natural life park."

"They are currently in an adaptation process. We’ve arranged heated enclosures for them, and the temperature needs to be around 28 degrees Celsius (82 degrees Fahrenheit). We’ve provided the appropriate humidity and temperature. Their health is good, but due to stress, they haven’t eaten yet. They will soon start feeding and adjust to their natural environment," he said.