Eight skiers from different countries enjoyed skiing on the peaks and mountain slopes of Hakkari, southeastern Türkiye, where snow thickness reaches up to 2 meters (6.5 feet) in some areas.

Hakkari, one of the provinces where snow remains on the ground for the longest period, has become a popular destination for local and international ski enthusiasts and nature lovers with its high-altitude mountains, natural trails and crystal snow.

Offering visitors the opportunity to ski, climb and hike against breathtaking landscapes, Hakkari has recently attracted adrenaline seekers and mountain skiers from various countries.

Eight skiers from Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Ukraine and Iran arrived in Hakkari four days ago for a mountain skiing experience.

Accompanied by ski enthusiast Ömer Faruk Aşkan, the skiers explored different locations and assessed potential routes for skiing.

After hours of climbing, they reached the 3,050-meter-high (10,000-foot) Şivekür, the 2,950-meter-high Mehed Mountain and the hills of Bay and Otluca villages, where they skied over deep snow.

Descending from great heights in a slalom style, the mountaineers had an exhilarating and adrenaline-filled experience.

Iranian Hamit Shafaki, who guided the group, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he lives in Australia and works with an association affiliated with the International Federation of Mountain Guides.

Explaining that they found information online about Hakkari’s promising ski slopes, Shafaki said: "We came here with our friends and are enjoying our time. The nature here is stunning. People are very friendly and hospitable. We feel at home. The food is great, and the snow cover is excellent. We are making the most of our time with mountain skiing."

Ukrainian skier Oleg Ivanchenko also expressed his admiration: "There is a lot of snow in the mountains. I love this place because it has vast mountainous areas. The villages are very colorful. We checked the weather conditions to find the best snow for skiing and came here."

Ömer Faruk Aşkan said that Shafaki had reached out to him via social media with a request to ski in Hakkari, sharing details of their journey, Aşkan noted: "On the first day, we did ski touring in Otluca village. We have been in Bay village for the past two days, climbing from two different routes. Next, we will head to Yüksekova. They loved this place. Last year, we had groups from different European countries as well, and they had a great time."

"Hopefully, the number of foreign tourists coming here will increase. Oleg has climbed 14 peaks over 8,000 meters high. Having such an experienced mountaineer here is truly exciting. Recently, more and more visitors have been coming for ski touring," he added.