A festival was organized on Mencel Plateau, located at an altitude of 3,400 meters (11,155 feet) in Türkiye’s southeastern Hakkari province, where public access had been restricted for 30 years due to security concerns. Governor Ali Çelik attended the event, where hundreds of participants set up tents and enjoyed barbecues in the highlands.

Located 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) from the city center and part of Çavuşlu village, Mencel Plateau stands out with its natural beauty and surrounding lakes. Due to past security concerns, the area had not been accessible for three decades. The festival, titled "Nature, Sports, Culture and Art Festival," was organized by the Hakkari Bağışlı Region Culture and Youth Association.

The event drew significant attendance, including Hakkari Governor and Acting Mayor Ali Çelik, Yüksekova District Governor Mustafa Akın, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Hakkari Provincial Chair Zeydin Kaya, the mayors of Büyükçiftlik and Durankaya and many guests from Hakkari and Van provinces. Festivalgoers, most visiting the plateau for the first time, set up tents and enjoyed outdoor meals. Hakkari-based businessman Aytekin Karahan sponsored the event and provided food to nearly 1,000 participants.

Governor Çelik joined the Zap rafting team for a demonstration on the lake, and various activities such as archery and cultural performances were held. Attendees danced to Turkish and Kurdish music and enjoyed the natural surroundings.

Çelik said, "Many of Türkiye’s highest mountain peaks are located in Hakkari. That’s why we refer to our province as ‘the land of mountains and peace.’ Hakkari is leaving its troubled past behind and is now embracing a future filled with unity, harmony and hope. The residents of Bağışlı village invited us, and we, along with our provincial officials, joined the festival. We are striving to promote Hakkari’s natural beauty across the country."

He emphasized Hakkari’s potential for outdoor sports like mountaineering and rafting, "The region features numerous peaks above 4,000 meters, and more than 20 over 3,000 meters. There are incredible valleys and landscapes for activities like hiking, trekking and camping. We invite all nature and adventure enthusiasts to explore Hakkari."

Addressing remaining challenges, Çelik noted, "Some first-degree security zones near the border still pose risks due to landmines laid in past years. Thankfully, our Ministry of Defense is actively assisting us, and demining efforts have increased. In the near term, we aim to clear specific areas to ensure residents and visitors can enjoy them safely. Except for restricted military zones, all areas are now open to the public and safe to explore."

Hikmet Yaşar, head of the Hakkari Bağışlı Region Culture and Youth Association, explained the purpose of the event: "We organized this festival to promote the beauty of this region. The interest was overwhelming. We had guests not only from Hakkari but also from Van and Istanbul. Participation exceeded our 1,000 invitations. There are no longer any security concerns, these areas are fully safe. Today, we’re witnessing rafting and archery at an altitude of 3,000 meters. People are enjoying nature in peace. We hope this inspires other businesspeople in Hakkari to support similar events."

Beyzanur Ünsal, who returned to her native village for the event, said the festival will help highlight the area’s natural beauty and contribute to its recognition.