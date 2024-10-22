Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu announced that an extensive inspection was conducted in hospitals linked to the "Newborn Gang" investigation. He confirmed that significant evidence has been gathered in the case, emphasizing the importance of these inspections in exposing potential malpractice. "This is not just about routine checks; we are uncovering a deeply rooted issue that requires immediate action," he stated.

Speaking at Anadolu Agency's (AA) Editor's Desk, Memişoğlu detailed the timeline of events. He revealed that a complaint was submitted on March 27, which was then forwarded to the Ministry of Health on March 28. "It was critical that we acted swiftly. We could not allow any delays in addressing these serious allegations," he explained.

Inspections were carried out from May 2 to May 5, 2023, during which the team reported serious suspicions regarding hospital practices. "We conducted routine inspections but found that the evidence was being manipulated, making it difficult to uncover the truth," Memişoğlu noted. He added, "Our inspectors were met with barriers that suggested a deliberate effort to obscure the situation."

He emphasized the need for police intervention, saying, "On May 5, we requested assistance from the police, as we believed the hospitals were exploiting the Social Security Institution by misrepresenting the conditions of newborns." He expressed concern, stating, "This exploitation puts vulnerable lives at risk and cannot be tolerated."

Memişoğlu highlighted the challenges faced during inspections, noting, "At that time, patient files could easily be altered, and the hospitals could manipulate the situation to mislead our inspection teams." He stressed, "We needed more than just routine checks; we required actionable evidence to pursue legal repercussions."

Following a delay in obtaining necessary permits for phone tapping and technical surveillance, the police received approval on June 20. "We ensured that the police and prosecutors had our full cooperation," Memişoğlu added. "Every piece of evidence is crucial; we must build a strong case to bring those responsible to justice."

On Sept. 25, as a result of ongoing surveillance, an unexpected inspection was conducted at various hospitals in Istanbul, which Memişoğlu described as "the critical moment for gathering essential evidence." He declared, "This was an operation like no other; the element of surprise was vital to our success." This inspection yielded significant findings, including recordings and discussions among suspects, which are now pivotal to the investigation.

By Sept. 28, a commission was established to assess the data collected during these inspections. Memişoğlu remarked: "We needed this commission to provide concrete findings based on the scientific evaluation of the collected data. It’s imperative that we approach this with rigor and precision."

Addressing concerns about potential leaks during the inspections, he assured, "During our inspections, we did not disclose who was going where; it was all kept confidential." He emphasized, "We are aware of the potential risks of inside information getting out, which is why we have been meticulous about maintaining secrecy."

The minister concluded by reiterating the ongoing commitment to collaboration with law enforcement, stating: "Our teams are always on alert. As soon as a suspicious conversation is detected, our inspection teams are dispatched immediately. We will not rest until we have eradicated this threat to our newborns."