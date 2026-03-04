The Ministry of Health has launched an ambitious campaign to tackle obesity in Türkiye, sending SMS invitations to approximately 10 million citizens registered as “overweight” or “obese” in the family medicine system.

March 4, recognized globally as World Obesity Day, underscores the importance of raising awareness about obesity and promoting healthy lifestyles.

The messages encourage individuals to visit Healthy Life Centers, where they can access free dietitian and physiotherapy services as part of a comprehensive nationwide effort to address one of the country’s most pressing public health issues.

Dr. Muhammed Emin Demirkol, director general of public health, emphasized that obesity is a growing public health challenge in Türkiye, affecting millions of citizens. He pointed out that a healthy individual should maintain a body mass index (BMI) below 25.

“If the BMI is between 25 and 30, an individual is considered overweight. Above 30 is classified as obese, and over 35 is defined as morbidly obese,” Demirkol explained, underlining the clinical thresholds used in assessing weight-related health risks.

Recent statistics show that 66% of Türkiye’s population falls into the overweight or obese categories, meaning two out of every three citizens exceed their ideal weight. “One in four citizens is obese,” Demirkol noted, highlighting the magnitude of the challenge and the urgent need for preventive measures and early intervention.

According to health experts, sedentary lifestyles remain the leading contributor to rising obesity rates. The widespread consumption of ready-packaged and frozen foods, coupled with late-night meals, further exacerbates the problem.

Beyond weight concerns, obesity is strongly linked to an array of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, hypertension and various types of cancer, making it a critical public health concern.

The ministry’s “Learn Your Ideal Weight, Live Healthy” campaign has focused on raising awareness through direct public engagement. Height and weight measurements have been conducted in high-traffic areas to educate citizens about their health status and encourage visits to Healthy Life Centers.

These centers now allow citizens to make direct appointments, moving beyond the previous model where referrals were primarily made by family physicians. Türkiye currently hosts nearly 350 Healthy Life Centers nationwide, each staffed with professional dietitians and physiotherapists to provide personalized guidance and support.

Family physicians have conducted extensive screenings of registered populations, diagnosing approximately 6.5 million individuals with overweight or obesity concerns last year.

Despite these efforts, attendance at Healthy Life Centers remained lower than expected. In response, the Ministry extended its outreach by sending SMS invitations to 10 million citizens already registered in the system, encouraging them to take advantage of the free services.

The campaign has gained additional momentum during Ramadan, a period when attention to weight management often increases. “During this month, sensitivities around weight rise, and this has coincided with our SMS outreach, leading to a noticeable increase in visits across all Healthy Life Centers,” Demirkol stated.

To ensure consistent monitoring and intervention, the ministry has implemented an “end-to-end follow-up” system. Over 10 million overweight citizens are tracked through family physicians, while district health directorates maintain comprehensive lists and contact individuals who have not yet visited Healthy Life Centers.

“We emphasize that obesity is a public health issue, contributing to conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension and cancer. Our goal is not only to promote weight loss but also to ensure healthy, sustainable weight management. Citizens are informed, guided and invited to access free services at their nearest centers,” Demirkol explained.