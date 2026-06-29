Türkiye has reduced waiting times for non-urgent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) appointments in public hospitals to an average of seven days and computed tomography (CT) scans to four days, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said Sunday during a TV interview, highlighting broader efforts to strengthen healthcare services and expand preventive care.

Memişoğlu said Türkiye's healthcare system has undergone significant transformation over the past 24 years, evolving into a destination that attracts nearly 3 million international patients annually.

He said the government's "Healthy Türkiye Century" vision is centered on its "Protective, Developing and Producing Health" model, which promotes preventive healthcare alongside the development of domestic medical technologies.

According to the minister, obesity, tobacco use and technology-related addictions, including excessive internet use, as well as physical inactivity, remain the 3 biggest public health risks facing the country.

"Our main healthcare policy is preventive healthcare. We want to manage these risks and build a healthier society by encouraging people to stay healthy before they become patients," he said.

He noted that Türkiye currently operates 271,000 treatment beds and 27 city hospitals, describing the country's healthcare infrastructure, workforce and digital healthcare system as among the most comprehensive and reliable in the world.

Memişoğlu said the ministry is working to establish a fully independent healthcare industry capable of manufacturing strategic medical technologies domestically. In cooperation with the Turkish Health Institutes Presidency (TÜSEB) and Turkish scientists, the government aims to increase local production and reduce dependence on imported medical equipment.

He said the government aims to generate $10 billion in health-related exports within five years and increase that figure to $50 billion over the next decade.

Addressing the Central Physician Appointment System (MHRS), the minister said between 200,000 and 250,000 people are currently waiting for appointments. However, he noted that many patients choose to wait specifically for appointments with particular physicians rather than accepting the first available slot.

He stressed that the appointment system has been strengthened through family physicians, who can now directly book specialist appointments when necessary after examining patients. Family doctors can also communicate electronically with hospital specialists through the integrated digital system, allowing physicians to exchange medical notes and coordinate patient care.

Türkiye currently has approximately 31,000 family physicians, he added, noting that the ministry has completed construction of 439 new family health centers as part of efforts to expand primary healthcare services.

The minister also encouraged citizens to make greater use of Healthy Life Centers, which provide 17 different preventive healthcare services free of charge. He said the centers play a key role in helping people improve nutrition, physical activity and overall well-being before developing chronic illnesses.

Memişoğlu announced that the government has also prepared new wellness legislation aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles. The regulations are intended to expand services not only for Turkish citizens but also for international visitors seeking preventive healthcare.

"We want Türkiye to become a country known not only for treating diseases but also for promoting healthy living," he said.

The minister also revealed that the government has prepared a draft law aimed at strengthening tobacco control measures. The proposal, currently under discussion with President Erdoğan, lawmakers and relevant institutions, seeks to reduce the visibility of cigarettes and tobacco products, particularly for children, while discouraging smoking through broader public health policies.