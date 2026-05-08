The Health Ministry said Friday that no confirmed hantavirus cases have been detected in the country, while warning the public against relying on unverified information circulating online.

The ministry issued a written statement following recent public discussion and social media claims regarding possible hantavirus infections. The statement said the situation is being monitored closely in line with scientific procedures and public health protocols.

“The process regarding hantavirus claims is being followed meticulously based on scientific principles,” the ministry said. “No positive case has yet been identified in our country.”

The ministry urged citizens to rely only on official statements and to remain cautious about unconfirmed reports shared publicly.

“It is important for our citizens to take into account only statements made by official authorities and to be careful against unverified information circulating in the public sphere,” the statement added.

The ministry also said it continues nationwide screening, prevention, monitoring and control activities against infectious diseases through coordination among all relevant units.

Hantavirus is primarily transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings and saliva. Symptoms can range from fever and fatigue to severe respiratory complications in some cases.