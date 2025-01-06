Nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Türkiye are continuously delivering humanitarian and emergency aid to Gaza, which has been under Israeli attacks for 458 days.

Many foundations and associations have been regularly sending food, clothing, shelter and health supplies, as well as hygiene kits, medicine, medical equipment and baby products to Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by the Israeli attacks that began on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), one of the leading organizations, has contributed significantly to meeting the region's basic humanitarian needs through its 11 "Goodness Ships" sent from Mersin Port to Egypt's El-Arish Port under the coordination of the Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

A total of 900 truckloads of aid supplies, including various foods, baby diapers, blankets, clothing, baby formula, tents, ambulances, generators, wheelchairs, medical products, hygiene kits, household items and gluten-free food, were delivered to the region despite all adverse conditions.

To date, the Turkish Red Crescent has distributed hot meals to 3,555,500 people, 625,000 food packages, 295,223 cans of food, 603,272 clothing items, six ambulances, 466,733 hygiene supplies and 450,000 liters of water to those in need.

Thus, the Turkish Red Crescent has significantly contributed to placing Türkiye among the top countries sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Since Oct. 7, the Turkish Red Crescent has been serving in the cities of Rafah and later Deir al-Balah, meeting the hot meal needs of 10,000 people daily.

IHH serves 14.4 million hot meals

The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), after the launch of the Israeli attacks, has been meeting the daily hot meal needs of tens of thousands of people in Gaza.

During this period, the foundation has distributed 14,430,664 hot meals, 20,260,471 loaves of bread, 3,755,490 lipids-based food supplements, 1,195,453 cans of food, pasta, ready-to-eat meals and fruit juices, as well as 185,422 food packages.

The foundation also delivered 12 ambulances, 45,833 blankets, 22,236 pieces of clothing, 108,308 hygiene kits, 9,274 adult diapers, 54,469 baby diapers, 501 medicines and medical supplies, 1,300 first-aid kits, as well as 40 wheelchairs, 149 medical beds and examination cabinets, 100 patient walkers, 100 crutches and 2,048 tents.

Yeryüzü Doktorları brings healing to Gaza

The Yeryüzü Doktorları Association has reached out to more than 651,000 Gazans since the first day of the attacks, providing both medical and humanitarian aid.

The association distributed bread and water to about 10,000 people in the city where access to basic food is limited.

Turning the donations received during the Eid al-Adha into canned meat, the association delivered 79,170 pieces of meat to those in need in Gaza.

While continuing its medical services at Shifa and Al-Ahli Hospitals in northern Gaza and Al-Aksa Hospital in the south, the association sent two ambulances to the region via Egypt using funds from donations.

Special education school

The Lighthouse Association has been among the first humanitarian aid organizations to provide uninterrupted support to the oppressed Gazans since the attacks began.

The association has continuously sent food packages, hot meals, medical supplies, hygiene kits, and educational and shelter support, even organizing the fast-breaking meal iftar during the heavy bombardment by Israel.

During Eid al-Adha, animals donated to Gaza were processed into canned meat in Egypt and sent to Gaza. The shipment of products from local suppliers in Jordan and Egypt was accelerated.

The association also repaired its own special education school, which had been damaged in the attacks.

Support for orphans

The Mirasımız Kudüs Association provided TL 5.66 million ($158,340) in support for the medicines and medical supplies of Makassed Hospital in Gaza this year.

The association also sent other necessary materials to the hospital, mobilizing efforts to serve Muslims from Jerusalem as well as patients from the West Bank and Gaza who came with special permits.

Throughout the year, the association provided financial support to 360 families, distributed TL 12,280,000 in zakat to 1,025 families during Ramadan, and TL 4,350,000 in fitre to 1,740 families.

Additionally, food packages were sent to 2,710 families, iftar materials to 6,100 families and meat was distributed to 1,970 families during Eid al-Adha.

The association also supported 180 orphans with a total of TL 9,812,000, and during Ramadan, 600 children received bayram clothes and pocket money.

Some 860 mature olive saplings were planted on the land of Jerusalem Muslims and delivered to their owners.

Providing medicine

The Sadakataşı Association has sent 664 water tankers to the region, distributed firewood to 3,300 families, blankets to 2,120 people, and food packages to 2,840 families.

The association has provided hot meals to approximately 820,000 people, bread to 224,000 families, and sacks of flour to 6,000 families, as well as $40,000 worth of medicine. It has sent Five ambulances to the region.

The association also delivered hygiene kits to 3,500 families, 2,651 shares of sacrificed animals and a truckload of bottled water to Gaza.

Second education tent in Gaza

The Human Foundation has distributed hot meals and food packages to tens of thousands of people in Gaza and provided iftar meals to approximately 50,000 people during Ramadan.

To address the deficiencies in health care services, the foundation sent over 6,000 medical material kits and health care devices.

The foundation sent 10 truckloads of food packages and six truckloads of tents to Gaza, and opened a second education tent there.

The foundation offers free accommodation and scholarships to Palestinian students in its dormitories across 18 provinces in Türkiye.

Under its orphan sponsorship program, the foundation covers the educational, shelter, food and health needs of Palestinian children.

The meat of 96 large sacrificial animals, slaughtered in Egypt for Eid al-Adha, was stored in cold storage and delivered to Gaza.

240 trucks of aid materials to Gaza

The Federation of Humanitarian Organizations (İDDEF) has distributed essential food items in Gaza, including 25,000 liters of clean water, 500 packages of bread, 3,000 hot meals, 1,000 cans of meat and 1,200 chicken wraps daily.

The federation has sent 240 trucks of humanitarian aid supplies from Egypt and Jordan to Gaza, including 2.42 million hot meals, 130,000 food, hygiene and vegetable-fruit packages, 200,000 loaves of bread, 100,000 cans of meat, 240 tons of flour, 5 million liters of clean water, and 120,000 liters of fuel.

The İDDEF also sent 240 trucks of humanitarian aid materials to Gaza from warehouses in Egypt and Jordan. It also provided eight truckloads of supplies for aid ships coordinated by the AFAD.

For the displaced infants, children, women and elderly people in safe areas, the federation distributed 10,000 patient and baby diapers, 3,000 units of medicine and medical supplies, 200 mobile toilets and showers, and 1,500 tents.

1,200 tankers of drinking water

The Cansuyu Aid and Solidarity Association has distributed 25,300 hot meals in the region.

The association has delivered 69 trucks of emergency and humanitarian aid and fully equipped ambulances to Gaza via Egypt, Jordan and Türkiye, sending 1,200 tankers of drinking water to the region.

Additionally, the association provides monthly cash support to 2,267 orphans.