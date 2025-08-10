At Van Yüzüncü Yıl University’s Van Cat Research and Application Center in eastern Türkiye, the city’s prized Van cats are receiving meticulous care and feeding.

Known for their emotional nature, friendliness, silky white fur, lion-like gait, bushy tails, heterochromatic eyes and fondness for water, Van cats are among the city’s most treasured symbols. The center works to preserve the breed and increase its numbers.

Housed in the “Cat Villa” on the university grounds, the carefully protected cats draw thousands of local and foreign tourists each year. Staff regularly clean their food bowls and beds, trim their nails and take measures to shield them from the summer heat.

In hot weather, the cats cool off in air-conditioned rooms and occasionally swim in specially designed pools.

A Van cat cooling off with a swim in the specially designed pool at the Cat Villa, Van, eastern Türkiye, Aug. 7, 2025. (AA Photo)

Center Director Abdullah Kaya told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Aug. 8 is celebrated worldwide as International Cat Day, aimed at raising awareness of the challenges cats face.

“There are more than 500 million cats in the world and the difficult conditions they endure rarely come up,” Kaya said. “Shelter conditions should be arranged with the animals’ needs in mind. I hope Aug. 8 becomes a day when issues about cats are discussed and awareness increases.”

Kaya said Van cats are well cared for at the center.

“Life is really tough in this heat,” he said. “We have pools where the animals can cool off whenever they want. They lack nothing in terms of comfort. Hopefully, all cats around the world will enjoy the same level of comfort as Van cats.”

He contrasted their conditions with those of street cats, which often face hunger, thirst and abuse.

“Street cats are different,” he said. “Their care, conditions and living situations are really much harder. That’s why we hope Aug. 8 will be a day when cat issues come to the forefront and are discussed.”

Gülşen Anadol, a tourist from Istanbul, said she visited the center with her family during a trip through southeastern Türkiye.

“This place is very beautiful. My children were very happy feeding the cats,” she said. “Van cats are very gentle. They are really beautiful and tame. They are very friendly.”