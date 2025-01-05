The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) continues to distribute aid supplies in Sudan, delivering 161 containers of humanitarian aid in 2024 that are estimated to have benefited over 2.3 million people.

According to a statement from the foundation, more than 20,000 people have been killed in the ongoing civil war in Sudan since April 15, 2023. Around 12 million people have been forced to flee, and more than 25 million need assistance.

Since the start of the war, the IHH has sent 204 containers of aid materials to the region, 161 of which were delivered in 2024. Of these containers, 150 were sent with the Goodness Ship in September, and seven were sent through a Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) operation.

In addition, four containers of wheat have been sent to Sudan, and the distribution of aid materials continues.

The aid includes food, clothing, shelter, hygiene products and agricultural supplies. The IHH allows donors to support those in need in Sudan via SMS or on the foundation's website.

In 2024, the IHH extended its aid operations to several countries, including Syria, Uganda, Mali, Burundi and Lebanon, both inside and outside Türkiye's region.