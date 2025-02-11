The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) aims to provide assistance to 4 million people in 67 countries, including Türkiye, during Ramadan, a statement from the foundation said Monday.

This year, the IHH plans to deliver food parcels and cards to 50,000 families in all 81 provinces of Türkiye. Additionally, the foundation aims to distribute food cards to 20,000 families across the country and plans to send 50,000 food parcels to struggling families abroad.

It was announced that aid efforts would take place in 67 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and South America, including the distribution of iftar meals, food parcels, and food cards.

The foundation determines the content of the TL 1,100 ($30.55) food packages based on the dietary habits of the countries where the distributions will occur.

In Türkiye, the food parcels will include powdered sugar, jam, chickpeas, bulgur, red and green lentils, sunflower oil, pasta, barley noodles, vermicelli, salt, tea, dried beans, rice, flour and olives.

The foundation will also carry out a campaign to provide Eid clothes for orphans in 15 countries.

With these efforts, the IHH expects to reach 4 million people during this year’s Ramadan.

With the support of donors, they reached 4.29 million people in total during Ramadan 2024. It distributed 250,200 food parcels, benefiting over 1 million people.

The foundation also offered iftar and sahur meals to 945,677 people and distributed 2 million hot meals in Gaza.

In addition, they donated zakat, fitra and fidya to over 20,000 needy families and gifted Eid clothes to over 50,000 orphans.

Donors can contribute by covering the TL 180 cost of an individual’s iftar meal for Ramadan 2025.

Other charitable individuals can contribute as well by texting “KUMANYA,” “BAYRAMLIK” or “IFTAR” via number 3072 for a TL 30 donation.

Those wishing to make larger contributions can donate through IHH’s bank accounts, online on its website, or by visiting the nearest IHH branch.

Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin on the evening of Friday, Feb. 28, with the first day of fasting being March 1 and will end on the evening of Sunday, March 30.