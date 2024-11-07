The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) and the Kuwait-based International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) have provided medical equipment and supplies worth $403,000 to El Birnas Hospital in rural Idlib, Syria.

This assistance is part of ongoing efforts to support those affected by the civil war that began in Syria in 2011. The IHH and IICO have donated 63 medical devices, 45 hospital beds and furnishings to the El Birnas Hospital in rural Idlib, valued at $403,000.

Zeki Tahiroğlu, coordinator of the IHH Syria Operations in Reyhanlı, stated, "Due to the adverse conditions caused by the ongoing civil war, many hospitals in Syria are lacking medical devices and equipment. With the necessary funding provided by the Kuwait IICO, we have donated 63 medical devices, 45 hospital beds and furnishings to El Birnas Hospital in rural Idlib. The total cost of this project is $403,000; we thank the Kuwait IICO for their support."

Tahiroğlu added that El Birnas Hospital provides health services to 8,600 people monthly. "According to the hospital management, two districts, 21 villages and 59 refugee camps benefit from the health services provided by this hospital. The hospital has clinics for children, newborns, and women’s diseases, and 56 doctors and health care workers serve in the emergency room; approximately 8,600 people benefit directly from this hospital every month," he said.

Tahiroğlu also mentioned that the IHH will continue its humanitarian efforts for the war victims in Syria.