An Istanbul-based aid organization, the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), has shipped 15 containers full of humanitarian relief materials to conflict-hit Sudan.

Food, hygiene products and blankets were sent to the country by sea, the IHH said in a statement on Wednesday.

About 200,000 people will benefit from this aid, it added.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April, in a conflict that has killed some 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and U.S. mediators between the warring rivals have failed to end the violence.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly 3 million people have been displaced by the conflict in Sudan.

In July, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the ongoing conflict in Sudan may spiral into a full-scale civil war.