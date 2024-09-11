The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) announced that, as part of its aid efforts for Gaza, it has provided support to hundreds of thousands of people in the areas of food, shelter, hygiene and health since Oct. 7.

The foundation distributed 10 million hot meals, 9 million loaves of bread, and 176,000 food packages, and nearly 35,000 hot meals are distributed daily to citizens through mobile kitchens established by IHH in the region.

Since the recent attacks on Gaza began on Oct. 7, IHH has distributed 10,135,504 hot meals, 2,059 tanker loads of drinking water, 176,832 food packages, 9,385,902 loaves of bread, 1,169,368 miscellaneous food items (such as canned goods, pasta, and ready-made meal packages), 44,033 blankets, 747,855 packages of lipid-based nutritional supplements, 57,610 carpets, 20,236 clothing items, 105,568 hygiene kits and 129,789 sacks of flour in the city.

12 ambulances for Gaza

IHH purchased 12 ambulances to be delivered to Gaza, all of the ambulances were sent to Gaza via Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Other aid delivered by the foundation includes the following:

"(Some) 2,044 tents, 1,300 first aid kits, 63,743 patient and baby diapers, 10,080 baby food packages, vegetables for 11,311 families, 10,168 packages of dates, 340 medical products and 485 liters of fuel.”

The foundation provided humanitarian aid support consisting of 41 truckloads of various aid materials to three aid ships and one aid plane organized by AFAD.

Approximately 2,650 tons of materials were sent with humanitarian aid ships jointly prepared by the Kuwait Society for Relief and IHH. The aid on the first ship has been delivered to Gaza, while some of the aid on the second ship has been distributed in Gaza, the rest is waiting at the border to enter the city.

The foundation announced that it continues its humanitarian aid efforts for Gaza.