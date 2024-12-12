The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has sent 60 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syria since Nov. 27 as part of its ongoing relief efforts. In addition, 800,000 loaves of bread, tens of thousands of emergency food packages and winter supplies have been distributed.

The IHH, which has been providing humanitarian aid in Syria since 2011, has intensified its relief efforts in the region following recent developments starting from Nov. 27.

Selim Tosun, media officer for IHH’s Syria Operations, stated that all resources are being mobilized to meet the basic needs of the affected population. He added, "We continue to deliver aid to areas including Aleppo, Hama, Homs and the rural and urban centers of Damascus, as well as regions such as Tel Rifaat, Lattakia and Manbij, reaching families who have returned to their homes."

Tosun also shared details about the aid efforts, saying: "Since then, we have sent over 60 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syria through the Kilis Öncüpınar and Reyhanlı Cilvegözü border crossings. We have also distributed 800,000 loaves of bread and tens of thousands of emergency food packages. Additionally, we have delivered winter supplies, including blankets, winter clothing, food and other necessary items. Our relief efforts for the people in need inside Syria will continue."

Those who wish to support the IHH’s emergency relief efforts in Syria can send a text message with the word "SURIYE" to 3072 for a TL 30 (85 cent) donation or to 4072 for a TL 130 donation, from all operators. For those wishing to make larger contributions, donations can be made online through the IHH's website or by transferring funds to the foundation's bank account with "SURIYE ACİL" written in the payment description.