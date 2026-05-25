Turkish security forces conducted nearly 50,000 operations targeting terrorism, drug trafficking, organized crime, smuggling and cybercrime during the first 100 days of Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi’s tenure, according to Interior Ministry data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Between Feb. 11, when Çiftçi assumed office, and May 21, security units under the ministry conducted 49,662 operations nationwide as part of efforts to strengthen public security and combat criminal networks.

The operations, carried out by the General Directorate of Security and the Gendarmerie General Command, included 14,452 anti-narcotics operations, 13,709 operations targeting terrorist organizations, 12,658 anti-smuggling operations, 4,223 operations against financial crimes, 2,092 operations against migrant smuggling, 1,946 cybercrime operations and 582 operations targeting organized crime groups.

Anti-drug operations

Drug-related operations accounted for the largest share of enforcement activities during the period.

Police and gendarmerie units detained 24,489 suspects in anti-narcotics operations, with 11,891 of them subsequently arrested. The authorities also seized 13.6 tons of narcotics and 38.3 million drug pills.

The ministry also expanded preventive efforts through awareness and education programs, reaching more than 2.24 million people as part of anti-drug campaigns.

Anti-smuggling operations

Turkish security forces conducted 12,658 anti-smuggling operations across the country in the first 100 days of Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi.

The operations led to the detention of 16,182 people. Authorities arrested 433 suspects, while 501 others were placed under judicial supervision.

Among the items seized were 852,063 liters of fuel, 245,687 liters of counterfeit or smuggled alcohol, more than 5.3 million packs of cigarettes, 141,253 electronic cigarettes and over 577 million cigarette tubes.

Battling cybercrime

Police and gendarmerie cybercrime units, meanwhile, carried out continuous cyberpatrols during the 100-day period, identifying criminal content linked to 78,263 online accounts.

Authorities conducted 1,946 operations targeting online fraud, illegal betting, online child exploitation, cybercrime and criminal proceeds.

The operations resulted in the detention of 7,672 suspects. Of those, 3,715 were arrested, while 1,750 were placed under judicial control measures.

Authorities also blocked access to 35,127 websites, 33,113 social media accounts and 29,870 illegal betting sites.

Beyond cybercrime enforcement, security forces also intensified efforts against organized crime networks during the period.

A total of 582 operations targeting organized crime groups resulted in the dismantling of 181 criminal organizations.

Security forces detained 4,295 suspects during the operations. Among them, 2,104 were arrested and 960 were placed under judicial supervision.

According to ministry data, five of the dismantled organizations operated nationwide, 37 operated at a regional level and 139 operated locally.

Alongside security operations, the ministry introduced various policy initiatives and administrative reforms during the 100 days.

Among the measures were efforts to resolve issues related to non-standard vehicle license plates, changes addressing police work schedules and the announcement of a new security strategy.

The ministry instructed local municipalities on the collection of stray animals. It also accelerated consultations with neighboring countries on border security and irregular migration.

Efforts were launched to address housing needs for police personnel serving in Istanbul, while the work on updating the 1937 Police Organization Law, to better reflect present needs, gained momentum.

Authorities also began work on introducing a seven-layer security mechanism at schools.

In the fight against fraud, the ministry announced Project Dolunay, which aims to enable faster intervention against cyber and financial crimes.

Additional measures included discontinuing the use of hidden speed cameras that had drawn complaints from motorists, launching the HAYAT 112 mobile portal and introducing regulations recognizing press cards as official identification documents.