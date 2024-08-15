Applications for the Türkiye International Student Admission Exam (2024 TR-YÖS/2) will begin on Friday.

According to a statement from the Center for Assessment Selection and Placement (ÖSYM), applications will start on August 16 and end on September 2.

ÖSYM President Bayram Ali Ersoy, whose views were included in the statement, noted that the second 2024 TR-YÖS exam, which foreign students who wish to study at higher education institutions in Türkiye will take and can use to apply for admission to these institutions, will be held on October 27.

Ersoy stated that the exam results would be valid for two years from the exam date and that state universities would not conduct separate exams.

Reminding that they conducted the TR-YÖS 1 exam in 32 countries, including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersoy added:

"We will conduct the TR-YÖS/2 on October 27 in 60 countries, including the TRNC, at 87 exam centers. State universities will base their international student admissions on the TR-YÖS conducted by ÖSYM. With the decision of the Council of Higher Education, state universities will not administer their own exams."

"This application has relieved universities of the burden of conducting exams. Candidates previously had to take separate exams for each university, but now they can apply to universities with a single exam result. Applications will begin on August 16 and end on September 2. Late applications will be accepted from September 10-12," he added.