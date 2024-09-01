The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change is closely examining the mass fish deaths and widespread pollution in Izmir Bay.

Last week, the ministry's teams initiated an investigation into the fish deaths occurring in Izmir Bay. In this context, water samples were collected from the area where the fish deaths occurred and from the open waters of the bay.

Additionally, the ministry's Mobile Water and Wastewater Laboratory, along with central teams, were sent to the region to inspect the seven streams discharging into the bay and wastewater sources. Initial assessments indicated that the fish deaths were due to insufficient oxygen levels caused by pollution in the water.

According to a statement from the ministry, Minister Kurum held a meeting with officials to discuss the results of these investigations and received an update on the current situation in Izmir Bay. During the meeting, officials presented a detailed report on the latest inspections of Izmir Bay.

Minister Kurum instructed the creation of an action plan based on this information. Initially, it was decided to establish a scientific committee for Izmir Bay in collaboration with scientists and officials.

Emergency action plan to be announced

The scientific committee will hold its first meeting on Thursday in Izmir, chaired by Minister Kurum. Representatives from relevant organizations and local governments will also be invited to the meeting.

The "Emergency Action Plan," detailing the necessary actions to provide an urgent breath for Izmir Bay, is expected to be announced during this meeting.

Minister Kurum will subsequently conduct inspections in the Bay with the committee members and is expected to share the details from the ministry's research reports on Izmir Bay with the public.