Intense rain that started during the night and continued until noon in the Menderes district of Izmir, western Türkiye, caused a series of incidents, including a retaining wall collapse that trapped two cars and a truck beneath the rubble.

The incident occurred around 4:50 a.m. in the 14 Evler Beach area of the Özdere neighborhood, alarming local residents with the loud crash of the collapsing structure.

Yavuz Kalender, the owner of the damaged truck, recounted the moment: “At around 4:50 a.m., there was a huge noise, we had parked our vehicle here, thinking it was safe since the retaining wall was newly constructed, when we arrived, we saw that the wall had collapsed."

"The structure wasn't properly built, I work with my hands, and I don’t have insurance. Who will cover this damage? I have no idea how I’ll get my truck out of here,” he said.

Nusret Karlıdağ, a retired worker whose own car and his daughter's car were also damaged in the collapse, added: "The rain started around 4 a.m. Shortly after, my neighbor called, shouting, ‘Run!’ He told me the wall had collapsed, we contacted the authorities, and we hope our losses will be compensated.”

In addition to the wall collapse, the heavy rain also led to flooding in ground-floor homes and businesses across Menderes. In Maydonoz Bay, located in the Ahmetbeyli neighborhood, a road collapsed due to the intense rainfall. While no casualties were reported, the storm caused significant damage to homes, vehicles and infrastructure.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse and assessing the structural integrity of nearby areas to prevent further damage.