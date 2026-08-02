Judicial investigations are underway into 44 forest fires that have occurred across 16 provinces since June 1, with authorities identifying 29 suspects and arresting six of them, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced on Sunday.

In a statement shared on social media, Gürlek said prosecutors are working closely with relevant public institutions to determine the causes of the fires and identify those responsible.

According to the minister, six suspects have been arrested, while nine others have been placed under judicial supervision. Another six suspects remain in custody as legal proceedings continue.

The investigations are being carried out under the coordination of the Ministries of Justice, Interior, and Agriculture and Forestry, while the Justice Ministry's Directorate of Natural Disasters and Accidents is monitoring the judicial process.

Gürlek said investigators are examining crime scene findings, security camera footage, communication records, witness statements, expert reports and other technical evidence to establish the full chain of responsibility.

He stressed that no forest fire involving criminal suspicion would remain unsolved, adding that both those who deliberately start fires and those whose negligence causes wildfires will be held accountable.

Describing Türkiye's forests as the nation's "Green Homeland," Gürlek said prosecutors and law enforcement agencies would continue working together to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

The investigations come after Türkiye battled a series of major wildfires last month in the western provinces of Izmir and Muğla, the northwestern provinces of Bilecik, Bursa and Sakarya, and the southern province of Hatay, as soaring temperatures, low humidity and strong winds fueled the spread of the flames.

Despite widespread evacuations and damage to forested areas, no fatalities were reported in the latest wave of fires. Authorities mounted large-scale firefighting operations, deploying aircraft, helicopters, thousands of personnel and hundreds of ground vehicles.

In Muğla's Milas district, one of the largest operations involved 12 helicopters, eight firefighting aircraft, 62 fire engines, 29 water tankers, 11 bulldozers and excavators, four TOMA water cannon vehicles and 517 personnel, while more than 1,100 people were evacuated from nearby hotels and holiday sites as a precaution.