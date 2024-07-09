Kop Mountain in eastern Türkiye on the Bayburt-Erzurum highway stands out with its rich vegetation, endemic species and natural beauty.

In winter, the 2,918-meter-high Kop Mountain is blanketed with heavy snowfall, while in summer, its revived nature and geographical structure offer different beauties to visitors.

The valleys, slopes, and lakes in the region where the pass is located host many plant species and are frequently visited by academics and nature enthusiasts who want to conduct scientific research.

During World War I, the area witnessed the Ottoman-Russian War and was declared a national park by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks in 2016. It is home to 134 species of butterflies, many of which are rare.

Associate professor Abdurrahman Sefalı from Bayburt University, who conducts research on biodiversity in the province, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Kop Mountain, which serves as a pass connecting the Eastern Anatolia and the Black Sea regions, is important for its plant diversity and endemic species.

Sefalı stated that passes have always hosted diverse life forms since geological times, saying: "Kop Mountain is one of them, Kop Mountain Pass hosts approximately 1,000 plant species, 150 of which are endemic, these plants are found only in Türkiye and some only in this region. One of them is Stachys Bayburtensis, known as 'Çarşak tea.' It is a type of sage that blooms on the steep slopes of the mountains, in the stony and harsh living conditions."

Emphasizing that the region attracts the attention of scientists researching plant diversity, Sefalı said: "If a researcher wants to study plants in Türkiye, some of the plants they research will inevitably be found in Kop Pass, therefore, many researchers visit this area as part of their studies, this richness attracts not only researchers but also nature enthusiasts, keeping nature tourism alive here, people can come here and easily observe the plants and nature."

Sefalı mentioned that the mountain's geographical structure also contains many natural beauties, particularly high-altitude natural lakes, which add a unique beauty to the region.

He expressed that the area's unique vegetation also allows other life forms to specialize there, saying: "If plant diversity is specialized in an area and there are many endemic plants, the butterflies, insects and birds that feed there also increase in number and specialize. From the perspective of Kop Mountain Pass, Bayburt is one of the important spots with rich butterfly diversity."