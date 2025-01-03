The water level of Lake Bafa, located at the border between Milas in Muğla and Söke in Aydın, southwestern Türkiye, which had dangerously decreased due to drought during the summer months, has risen again following recent rainfall.

Lake Bafa, known for its unique natural beauty, biodiversity and historical ruins around it, is among the wetlands of international importance.

The water level of the lake, which provides breeding and wintering grounds for 261 bird species, including those threatened with extinction, had dropped by about 40 meters (131.23 feet) due to the drought. However, it has now returned to its previous level with the recent rainfall. Areas where the water had receded have disappeared, and the water level in the lake has risen.

As a result, the lake, which has started to clear from algae and mud deposits, is witnessing the revival of its natural life.

The filling of dry areas with water has also brought new life to the migratory birds that inhabit the Bafa Lake and its surroundings.

Associate professor Ceyhun Özçelik, head of the Water Resources Department at the Faculty of Civil Engineering at Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University, said that the surface area of the lake is about 65 square kilometers (25.10 square miles).

Özçelik, noting that the deepest point of Bafa Lake reaches 21 meters, explained that the water level in the lake changes depending on incoming and outgoing streams.

He drew attention to the pollution of the lake due to waste brought by the Büyük Menderes River and stated that after a long period of drought, the winter rains allowed Bafa Lake to start recovering.

Özçelik pointed out that unpleasant odors were emanating from various spots around the lake due to pollution, saying: "Especially with the start of rainfall, we can say that the situation is gradually reversing. Last week, between 8 and 15 centimeters of rain fell in the region."