The number of libraries operating across Türkiye reached 45,327 in 2025, while public libraries welcomed nearly 40 million visitors, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday.

The country's library network included the Presidential Nation's Library, the National Library, 1,302 public libraries, 557 university libraries and 43,466 libraries affiliated with formal and nonformal educational institutions.

Public libraries recorded 39.2 million visitors in 2025, marking a 1.2% increase from the previous year. Membership also continued to grow, rising 6.4% to more than 7.16 million registered users.

Library collections expanded across most categories. The number of books at the Presidential Nation's Library increased by 3.8% to 2.71 million volumes, while holdings at the National Library rose by 8.7% to nearly 2 million books.

University libraries increased their collections by 5.2% to 22.9 million books, and public libraries expanded their holdings by 3.8% to more than 26 million books. Libraries in educational institutions were the only category to record a decline, with book numbers falling 1.4% to 64.3 million.

The number of nonbook materials available in public libraries also rose by 7.5%, reaching 145,062 items.

University libraries continued to strengthen their digital resources. The number of e-books available through university libraries increased by 17.1% year-over-year to 168.6 million, while registered membership climbed 8.1% to 3.6 million users.

The publishing sector also posted growth during the year. A total of 80,921 books were published in Türkiye in 2025, while the overall number of published materials increased 8.6% from the previous year to 100,545.

Academic publications accounted for the largest share of published materials at 22.3%, followed by educational publications at 21.1% and adult fiction at 19.4%.