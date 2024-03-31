Türkiye has turned out to the ballot boxes to choose its local authorities for the next five years.

On Sunday, polls commenced an hour earlier in 32 provinces, kicking off at 7:00 a.m., followed by nationwide voting by 8:00 a.m.

Polls will close at 4:00 p.m. in these early-voting provinces, and at 5:00 p.m. elsewhere.

In the ongoing Local Administration General Elections, more than 61 million voters are anticipated to participate nationwide, prompting the establishment of approximately 208,000 polling stations.

Voters in Adana, Ankara, Antalya, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Erzurum, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Muğla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Şanlıurfa, Tekirdağ, Trabzon, and Van will vote for "metropolitan mayor," "municipal mayor," "municipal council membership," and "village head and council" positions.

Türkiye will witness elections in 81 provinces, 922 districts, 397 municipalities, and 18,257 villages.

There will be 1,003 election districts for mayoral elections at the provincial and district levels.

A total of 12,725 candidates, including 653 independents, will vie for these seats.

In Istanbul, there will be a record-breaking 49 candidates for metropolitan mayor, with 22 representing political parties and 27 running independently.

Two districts in Istanbul, Bakırköy and Sultanbeyli, will see 25 candidates each competing for the district mayor position.

Ankara will witness a total of 24 candidates for metropolitan mayor.

In Ankara's largest district, Çankaya, there will be 28 candidates, with 26 from political parties and two independents.