Mount Ağrı, the highest peak in eastern Türkiye, continues to captivate climbers with its year-round snow and glaciers. Situated at the borders of Iran, Nakhchivan and Armenia, this majestic mountain offers a unique experience for mountaineers with its permanent snowcap and glaciers.

Known as the "Roof of Türkiye," Mount Ağrı stands at 5,137 meters (16,854 feet) and attracts thousands of local and international climbers each year, even in summer when the glaciers remain frozen.

The mountain is a haven for professional climbers, offering challenging routes that test their skills and endurance.

Climbers begin their journey from Çevirme, a hamlet in Doğubayazıt district, where they prepare for the ascent by loading their gear onto horses.

The trek starts with a challenging hike to the first camp at 3,200 meters, where they acclimatize to the altitude. The following day, they ascend to the second camp at 4,200 meters.

Braving cold temperatures and fierce winds overnight, the climbers continue their journey at dawn, making their final push to the summit. The arduous trek across the glaciers culminates in the joy of reaching the peak.

Mount Ağrı, which transforms into a stunning landscape in every season, also draws photographers who capture its breathtaking views.

The volcanic massif

Mount Ağrı, also known as Mount Ararat, is part of the larger Ararat volcanic massif.

The mountain is renowned for its distinctive snow-capped summit and its prominent role in various historical, cultural and religious narratives. It is traditionally associated with the biblical story of Noah's Ark, which is said to have come to rest on its slopes according to Judeo-Christian tradition.

Mount Ağrı is an extinct stratovolcano, with its last known eruption occurring around 10,000 years ago. Its geological history includes a series of volcanic activities that shaped its current structure. The mountain's landscape features rugged terrain, glaciers and alpine meadows.

The area around Mount Ağrı is characterized by its diverse flora and fauna, making it a significant site for ecological studies and conservation efforts. The region's climate is harsh, with cold temperatures and heavy snowfall during the winter months, which affects accessibility and travel.

Climbing in the east

Climbing in Türkiye, particularly in the eastern region, offers a diverse range of opportunities for both amateur and experienced climbers. The eastern Anatolia region is known for its dramatic landscapes, including mountains, crags and volcanic formations, which provide challenging and scenic climbing routes.

The prominent climbing destinations in this area include Mount Ağrı, Mount Süphan and Mount Tendürek. These peaks offer a variety of climbing experiences, from technical ascents to more accessible routes.

The climbing season in eastern Türkiye typically spans from late spring to early autumn. During this period, the weather is relatively stable, though climbers should be prepared for sudden changes in conditions, especially at higher altitudes. The region's climate can be harsh, with cold temperatures and snow present in the winter months, making climbs during this time more difficult and potentially hazardous.

Eastern Türkiye's climbing routes vary in difficulty, catering to different skill levels. The area is also noted for its natural beauty, including diverse flora and fauna, which can enhance the climbing experience.