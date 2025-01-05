In eastern Türkiye, Malatya is undergoing significant reconstruction efforts to become a modern, earthquake-resistant, comfortable city. Governor Seddar Yavuz recently shared updates on the rebuilding process, emphasizing the importance of projects coordinated by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

Malatya was severely affected by the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6, 2023. Since then, efforts to rebuild residential and commercial structures have been ongoing with no interruptions. Governor Yavuz highlighted the support of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and government ministers in the city's efforts to rebuild in a safe and modern manner.

The rebuilding efforts involve over 80,000 rights holders in the city. According to Yavuz, tenders for 58,000 of these properties have been completed, and the construction of the remaining housing is still in progress. To date, 17,438 homes have been delivered to earthquake-affected citizens, and about 17,000 more rights holders in rural areas are also set to receive new homes.

In the city center of Malatya, nearly 41,000 homes and businesses have been demolished to make way for safer structures. Yavuz explained that reserve area projects are essential to rebuilding the city and withstanding future earthquakes. "These reserve areas are critical, given Malatya's ground structure, which has high underground water," he said.

Governor Yavuz also noted that building individual zoning projects is not feasible due to the region’s geography. "Thanks to the reserve areas, we can construct earthquake-resistant buildings and offer a safer living environment. This project is a tremendous opportunity for Malatya," he added.