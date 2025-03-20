The abundance and joy of the month of Ramadan have increased demand for themed decorations, pleasing local shopkeepers.

With the arrival of Ramadan, many places have been adorned with bright and festive decorations. Lanterns hanging from balconies, crescent and star motifs on windows, and "Welcome Ramadan" signs on doors have stood out among the decorations.

In addition to homes, restaurants and offices have also embraced the Ramadan spirit. Many companies have decorated their offices with Ramadan-themed ornaments to bring the spiritual atmosphere of the holy month into the workplace.

The high demand for these decorations has greatly benefited businesses in the sector.

Decoration seller Sinan Dilaver stated that demand for Ramadan decorations has significantly increased this year. "In the past, New Year's decorations were more popular, but in recent years, demand for Ramadan decorations has grown much more. Last year, we sent around 2,000 to 3,000 Ramadan decoration orders, but this year, we have received nearly 10,000," he said.

Dilaver noted that families use decorations to instill the joy of Ramadan in their children, with LED lights displaying "Welcome Ramadan" and "The Sultan of Eleven Months" being particularly popular.

Emphasizing their efforts to keep prices as affordable as possible so that everyone can access these decorations, Dilaver added, "In the past, these decorations were sold in very few places, but now you can find them in most decoration stores. Last year, manufacturers of Ramadan decorations produced around 100,000 items, but this year, production is approaching 1 million. This shows how high the demand is."

"The number of sellers is increasing at the same rate each year. Our main business was party supplies, but now, when you visit stores selling such items, you will definitely find Ramadan decorations as well," he said.