Turkish municipal leaders called for greater investment in disaster preparedness, urban transformation and infrastructure at a summit in Istanbul, with one mayor proposing that 40% of municipal revenues be earmarked for infrastructure projects.

The "Brand Cities in the Century of Türkiye Summit," organized by A Haber and hosted by Turkuvaz Media Group, brought together mayors and local government representatives to discuss urban development, transportation, smart cities, tourism and sustainable growth.

Speaking at the event, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chair Mustafa Demir said effective urban governance was essential to improving living standards and economic development.

Demir outlined the party's vision for citizen-centered municipal governance, emphasizing public participation, transparency and accountability in local decision-making.

AK Party Istanbul provincial chair Abdullah Özdemir criticized the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's performance since 2019, arguing that the city had failed to deliver major projects commensurate with its resources.

He said the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry had added 85.2 kilometers (53 miles) of metro lines in Istanbul over the past seven years, with further projects underway.

Mayors urge infrastructure investment

Düzce Mayor Faruk Özlü proposed requiring municipalities to allocate 40% of their revenues to infrastructure, arguing that essential investments were often neglected because of their high costs and disruption to daily life.

Özlü said approximately TL 30 billion ($715 million) in flood prevention and infrastructure projects had helped protect Düzce from severe damage during recent flooding.

He also outlined plans for a 250-vehicle electric bus fleet, backed by an estimated TL 7 billion investment, saying electric transportation could reduce operating costs by 60% after investment expenses.

Meanwhile, Ümraniye Mayor Ismet Yıldırım said nearly 10,000 housing units were undergoing urban renewal in the Istanbul district, while approximately 4,000 buildings had already been transformed.

Yıldırım also highlighted a TL 2.5 billion Olympic swimming complex under construction, featuring seating for 2,800 spectators.

Erzurum Metropolitan Mayor Mehmet Sekmen emphasized preserving historical heritage during urban renewal, saying his municipality had carried out more than 10,000 expropriations as part of its redevelopment efforts.

Tourism and cultural heritage in focus

Tourism also featured prominently at the summit, with Midyat Mayor Veysi Şahin highlighting efforts to preserve the district's multicultural heritage and revive traditional cuisine.

Şahin said local authorities were pursuing UNESCO World Heritage recognition for a group of historical structures, expressing hope for inclusion on the permanent list in 2027.

Palandöken Mayor Muhammet Sunar, meanwhile, said the eastern Turkish district aimed to attract 1 million visitors, supported by its winter tourism industry, which accounts for approximately 80% of Erzurum's tourism potential.

The summit underscored the growing importance of resilient infrastructure, disaster preparedness and cultural preservation in shaping the future of Türkiye's cities.